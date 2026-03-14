Bhopal News: BMC Night Cleaning Defunct For Month, 326 Sweepers Exist On Paper | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The night-time cleaning system of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has remained largely non-functional for nearly a month.

Despite 326 sweepers being officially assigned to night duties, officials on the ground claim only around 50 workers are actually present during operations, raising concern ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The night sweeping workforce, including labourers, drivers and supervisors, is deployed across all 85 wards of the city. Their primary responsibility is to clean major markets and main roads in both old and new parts of the city during night hours so areas remain clean by morning.

In reality, garbage is still visible across several markets and arterial roads early in the day. Adding to the problem, BMC lacks a proper verification mechanism. Assistant Sanitation Officers have reportedly informed administration that night sweeping teams often fail to appear in their designated areas despite repeated requests.

Sanitation officials admit that if all 326 employees were actively working, main markets and roads would remain significantly cleaner. Currently, morning sanitation teams deployed in 85 wards across 21 zones are forced to clean both residential colonies and major roads, increasing their workload.

Salaries of night sweeping staff are processed through a centralised file based on a single signature from the designated in-charge, without any zonal verification of actual attendance or work done.

Official response

Night sweeping in-charge Nitesh Mishra said that around 25 30 tonnes of waste are collected daily from markets and major roads during night cleaning drives. He also claimed employees locations are monitored through GPS-enabled photographs taken during duty hours.