Bhopal News: Panic Buying Triggers LPG Supply Crunch In The Capital | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a fixed annual limit of 15 LPG cylinders per consumer, panic buying ahead of the financial year’s end in 15 days has triggered a severe supply crunch in the state capital.

Officials and agency workers estimate that nearly six out of every 10 people currently standing in booking queues fear losing their quota if they do not claim their remaining cylinders before the year closes by March 31, leading to long queues outside gas agencies across the city.

Many of them do not urgently need cylinders but are purchasing them to secure their remaining quota. The rush has significantly disrupted regular supply for households that genuinely require LPG.

Mamta, a resident of Kolar Colony who was waiting at a gas agency on Saturday, said she had lost her LPG receipt book about six months ago but recently obtained a new one.

“Two cylinders from my annual quota are still pending, so I came to collect them because of the ongoing situation,” she said.

Scuffle over LPG buying

Trouble erupted near a gas agency in TT Nagar on Saturday afternoon when the supplier, frustrated by people refusing to stand in line and the ensuing shoving, declared that no one would receive an LPG cylinder.

Limited raids fail to curb black marketing

Amid rising concerns over illegal hoarding and black marketing, enforcement action has remained limited. Authorities have conducted only four major raids across Bhopal in the past three days.

Firewood, coal sales surge

With commercial LPG becoming difficult to obtain, several businesses and households have begun switching to alternative cooking fuels. According to Badar Alam, president of the Bhopal Timber Merchants Association, firewood sale in the city has increased by 40–50%. Similarly, nearly 85%of dhabas and 40% of mid-range restaurants have resumed coal-based cooking.

Official statement

District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the administration was continuously taking action against black marketing of LPG cylinders. He assured that consumers whose bookings had been confirmed would receive their cylinders within a week.