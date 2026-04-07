MP News: Love Breakups To Marriage Offers — Bizarre Pleas Found In 10th & 12th Exam Answer Sheets | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers evaluating the answer sheets for the 10th and 12th-grade examinations are encountering bizarre pleas, and even marriage proposals written by students within their answer scripts.

One student wrote: "Sir, please pass me; I will arrange your marriage to my sister-in-law." Meanwhile, another female student wrote: "Sir, if I fail, my marriage will be called off; please pass me. "Another student pleaded,n "Sir, my girlfriend broke up with me, so I couldn't focus on my studies. Please, have mercy and pass me."

The evaluation in charge stated that, due to the presence of QR codes on the answer sheets, students and parents are unable to identify the specific location where the copies are being evaluated. This is the reason why academically weak students or those who did not study resort to writing emotional messages within their answer sheets.

This time around, the answer sheets of over 100 students contained various requests, arguments, proposals, and offers; however, instead of paying heed to these messages, the teachers focused solely on the academic evaluation.

Teachers involved in checking the answer sheets also revealed that some students had tucked a ₹500 currency note inside their copies, accompanied by a note pleading: "Sir, please pass me."

Some students wrote emotional poetry in their answer sheets, while others wrote down their phone numbers, offering to send an online bribe in exchange for being passed.

Maruti Somkuwar, a divisional officer of the Board, stated that this year, over 49,000 students from the district appeared for both examinations.

The evaluation of the answer sheets has been completed, and the results are expected to be declared by April 12.

It is noteworthy that last year, the results were released on May 6.