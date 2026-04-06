Bhopal News: Chunabhatti Up In Flames, 6 Shops Gutted, Cylinder Explosion Triggers Panic | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate fire incidents within a span of a few hours caused panic and damage in the city on Monday. According to fire officials, a massive blaze broke out in Chunabhatti area that gutted six shops after a gas cylinder explosion intensified the fire.

Fire personnel battled the flames for nearly two hours before bringing the situation under control.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officials said the fire in Chunabhatti erupted at about 3.40 am and quickly spread after engulfing a tea and snack shop. A short circuit may have caused the fire, BMC stated.

The situation worsened when one of the three LPG cylinders inside the shop exploded with a loud blast, sending shockwaves through the locality. The explosion caused the fire to spread rapidly to adjacent shops. Firefighters managed to safely remove the remaining two cylinders, preventing a bigger disaster.

Acting swiftly, the fire department deployed five fire tenders. Police were also present at the site to maintain order.

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Forest fire near CM residence contained

In the second incident, a fire broke out in the forest area behind the chief minister s official residence on Boat Club Road reported between 8 am and 9 am. The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a burning object or spark that ignited dry leaves.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire in time. However, several trees were destroyed, causing damage to the local green cover. Authorities are assessing losses in both incidents while urging citizens to remain cautious to prevent such occurrences.