Bhopal News: Fire At Hanumanganj Police Station Destroys Several Seized Vehicles |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in Bhopal's Hanumanganj police station premises on Wednesday reportedly due to a short circuit.

The fire spread to the area where seized vehicles were parked causing damaged to some of the vehicles. Two fire fighting tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control within half an hour and later completely contained the blaze.

Half dozen vehicles turned into ashes

More than half a dozen vehicles were gutted in the incident while others were partially damaged.

Police station incharge Awdhesh Singh Bhadoria said that wires of an electric pole located near the parking area caused a short circuit, which triggered fire. The fire spread due to the dried leaves scattered in the compound. An investigation and assessment of the loss is being carried out, he added.

Gwalior fire

Earlier, a fire erupted at a residential complex in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. Reportedly, there was a chemical warehouse in the complex's ground floor.

Fortunately no casualties were reported in the blaze as residents in the building managed to climb up to roof and jumped off to the neighbour's terrace timely.