MP Board Exam Results 2026: 73.42% Students Pass Class 10, 76.01% Clear Class 12; Govt Schools Outperform Private

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced results of classes 10 and 12 on Wednesday. As many as 73.42% students passed class 10, while pass percentage of class 12 stood higher at 76.01%.

Scheduled Tribe students performed the best overall, with girls once again leading the way. Government school outperformed private.

Overall, 2.89 lakh students failed the exam-- including class 10 and 12 students.

Khushi Rai from Shubhash Excellence, Bhopal topped class 12.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the results. He said this was the best result in the last six years.