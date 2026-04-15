MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: 77.52% Girls, 69.31% Boys Pass; Panna's Pratibha Singh Solanki Tops With 499 Marks Out Of 500

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10 Board Exam results on Wednesday.

This year, a total of 73.42% students passed the exam. Among them, 69.31% boys and 77.52% girls cleared the exam. Like every year, girls have performed better overall.

The exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026.

As many as 7.87 lakh students appeared in the board exams in 2026. Over 1.09 lakh students appeared as private candidates. In total, more than 43 lakh answer sheets were evaluated across the state.

Students from special categories, including children with disabilities (CWSN), also participated. Their overall pass percentage was around 54.86%.

Rank holders

Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna secured first rank with 499 marks.

Akshara Ghodeshwar and Abhay Gupta shared second rank with 498 marks,

while Yogendra Singh Parmar got third rank with 497 marks.

All scored first division.

Supplementary exam announced

The board has also announced a second chance exam (supplementary exam) for students who failed in one or more subjects.

Students can apply for this exam online between April 15 and April 22. The supplementary exams will be held from May 7 to May 19.

Students can apply for reevaluation or photocopy of answer sheets within 10 days of the result declaration through the official MPBSE online portal.

The board has advised students to use official websites and apps to check results and avoid misinformation.