MP: Woman Killed, Husband Seriously Injured By Miscreants

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and her husband was seriously injured in a fatal attack by unidentified assailants around Thursday midnight. The couple was sleeping in their house at the time of attack.

The incident was reported from Talyadhar village adjacent to Khalwa development block Piplod police station in Khandwa. After receiving the information, police and forensic team inspected the spot. Police have started searching for the killers along with the reasons behind the murder. According to reports, Korku family of Ashabai and Ganesh were sleeping in their house. The villagers woke up after hearing screams. They rushed to couple’s house and found Ashabai dead and Ganesh seriously injured.

The villagers immediately admitted Ganesh to Khalwa Primary Health Centre. Due to his serious condition, he was later referred to district hospital. Villagers said that the couple had no dispute with anyone in the village.

Incident between midnight and 1 am

Sub-Inspector Sapan Mandloi of Piplod police station said that the woman was murdered with a sharp weapon. There was a lot of blood on the floor. The incident took place around midnight, as Ganesh informed his sister, who lived adjacent to his house, that some unidentified assailant had attacked them.

Ganesh's sister immediately informed Dial 100.

