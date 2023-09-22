Indore: NCB Raids In 6 States Unearths 130 Kg Cannabis, 3 Arrested | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau recovered more than 130 kilograms of cannabis from six states, an official said on Thursday.

During the raids, the officials also caught three persons from different places and the investigation is on to know the role of other people involved in supplying drugs.

According to an NCB officer, acting on a tip-off, a person from Chhattisgarh was arrested with some drugs a few days ago. Following the lead given by the accused, two other persons were also caught by the NCB team in a few days.

A total of 130 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from seven cities across 6 states between September 9 and September 15. NCB claimed that with the arrest of three men, they have busted an interstate drug trafficking racket.

Seizures were made in Janjgir Champa, (Chhattisgarh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Sawai Madhopur, (Rajasthan), Delhi, Lucknow (UP), Rohtak (Haryana) and Nandurbar (Maharashtra).

The officer said that NCB is continuing in its effort towards eradicating the menace of drug trafficking in its area of responsibility. It was the eighth major seizure by the NCB Indore this year.

The officials believed that the arrested men would reveal the names of more people from various cities.

