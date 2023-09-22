 MP Road Accident: 4 Dead As Speeding Truck Rams Into Parked Truck On Jabalpur-Katni Highway
MP Road Accident: 4 Dead As Speeding Truck Rams Into Parked Truck On Jabalpur-Katni Highway

After receiving the information, police reached the spot, conducted the punchnama proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
MP Road Accident: Four Killed After Truck Collides Another Parked Truck On Jabalpur-Katni Highway | Representative Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying accident, four persons died a after a speeding truck rammed into a parked truck on Jabalpur-Katni Highway on Friday morning. 

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. 

According to information, a truck collided with another truck which was parked on the roadside, killing four persons.

Currently, Gosalpur police are investigating the entire matter. 

Further details are awaited.

