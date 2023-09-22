MP Road Accident: 4 Dead As Speeding Truck Rams Into Parked Truck On Jabalpur-Katni Highway

MP Road Accident: Four Killed After Truck Collides Another Parked Truck On Jabalpur-Katni Highway | Representative Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying accident, four persons died a after a speeding truck rammed into a parked truck on Jabalpur-Katni Highway on Friday morning.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

According to information, a truck collided with another truck which was parked on the roadside, killing four persons.

Currently, Gosalpur police are investigating the entire matter.

Further details are awaited.

