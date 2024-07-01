MP: Woman Elopes With Man Of Another Faith In Mandleshwar, Hindu Community Gheraoes Police Station

representative pic

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Some Hindu community members gheraoed the Mandleshwar police station to protest the failure to trace a woman who eloped with a man from a minority community. However, SDOP Manohar Singh Gawli assured them of prompt action.

The missing report of a Hindu woman of Harda who went with a minority community youth Mohammad Noor from nearby Dhargaon village on Wednesday midnight was registered by the woman's husband at Mandleshwar police station on Thursday.

As no action was taken after two days, the police station and SDOP office were gheraoed. A memorandum was handed over under the leadership of the Sanatan and Brahmin communities of Dhargaon and Mandleshwar.

Through the memorandum, the Sanatan community expressed its anger and said that even after two days, no action had been taken by the police. Due to this the sentiments of the community as a whole were hurt. They demanded the police and said that if the missing woman is not found as soon as possible, the community will stage a fierce protest, the responsibility of which will be of the police administration.

SDOP Gawli assured the Sanatan community members that they had sent a police team to Harda on Saturday to search for the woman and man. The cyber team of the police has also been activated. The additional SP himself has taken care of this. They have also talked with the Harda police station in-charge for the expected cooperation. Harda police have also assured them of full cooperation. They will bring back the missing woman soon.