MP Weather Update: Heavy rain pound Malwa– Nimar

Sluice gates may opened within next 48 hours in Narmada Nagar

With heavy rains pound Malwa and Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, water level at Indira Sagar dam station rose to 258.5 metre mark. With continuous rain lashing the area, sluice gates of dam could be opened within next 48 hours.

Authorities have released water from the Bargi dam in Hoshangabad district, while water discharge from Handia increased by three times from 7,000 cubic metre per second to 21,000 cubic metre per second. The authorities also opened five gates of Tawa dam after water level there reached 353.1 metre, just 2.3 metre less than its full capacity.

Keeping tab on situation, Indira Sagar Power Station is all set to start power production releasing water.

As per the authorities, on Saturday afternoon 920 cubic metre per second water is being released through four turbines and soon eight turbines will start to function.

With more water release from Indira Sagar Dam, it will increase water level at Omkareshwar Dam and subsequently all the authorities at downstream on high alert.