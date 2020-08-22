MP Weather Update: Heavy rain pound Malwa– Nimar

Sluice gates may opened within next 48 hours in Narmada Nagar
With heavy rains pound Malwa and Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, water level at Indira Sagar dam station rose to 258.5 metre mark. With continuous rain lashing the area, sluice gates of dam could be opened within next 48 hours.
Authorities have released water from the Bargi dam in Hoshangabad district, while water discharge from Handia increased by three times from 7,000 cubic metre per second to 21,000 cubic metre per second. The authorities also opened five gates of Tawa dam after water level there reached 353.1 metre, just 2.3 metre less than its full capacity.
Keeping tab on situation, Indira Sagar Power Station is all set to start power production releasing water.
As per the authorities, on Saturday afternoon 920 cubic metre per second water is being released through four turbines and soon eight turbines will start to function.
With more water release from Indira Sagar Dam, it will increase water level at Omkareshwar Dam and subsequently all the authorities at downstream on high alert.
Idol in Pashupatinath temple submerged in Mandsaur
Water from the overflowing Shivna River rushed into the Pashupatinath temple here and submerged the eight-foot-high idol on Saturday- as rains lashed the district headquarters.
''Water is constantly flowing into the shrine,'' said the priest.
The temple and others buildings situated on the Shivna's bank are waterlogged. This is the second time the Pashupatinath shrine has been deluged. Mandsaur received heavy rain since 24 hours.
Tribal man dies while crossing nullah in Ratlam
Heavy rains lashed the whole district and affected normal life. Incessant rains took place in the city here also since last 24-hour and waterlogging marred the life of residents in many areas of the district. Ratlam city recorded more than two inches rain fall while tribal area of the district recorded more than four inches rain fall in last 24-hour period.
Report reaching from tribal belt Bajna said that a heavy rain affected traffic towards Rajasthan via Bajna as Telani river was overflowing. Locals alleged that a tribal man has died while crossing overflowing nullah while he was returning home from his field.
Alot records over 5 inch rain withing 24 hrs
village of Ratlam district received more than five-inch rainfall in last 24 hours. Majority of low-lying areas in the village submerged under water following the heavy rain on Saturday. With rain turning out to be a nightmare for the people of Alot, but it turned out to be a fresh life for farmers as they are waiting for rain since long. According to information, Alot received 585 mm rainfall till Friday, which is half of total rainfall area received correspond to the previous year. However, Saturday rain brought cheer for farmers upto certain extent.
7-inch rain affect road connectivity of Sonkatch
Situation in Sonkatch village of Dewas district went from bad to worse due to flooding in Kalsindhi River. The village recorded over seven-inch rain in last 24 hours. With river water submerged old bridge, connectivity with many villages adjoining to Sonkatch snapped. On the other hand, administration stopped traffic on bridge over Mau river since Friday evening. Many of the wells at the agriculture fields were flooded and administration are on high alert.
Red alert looms over Dhar
Many of the localities in Dhar town submerged under water town recorded around 11 inch rainfall in last 24 hours. With this, district recorded total 35 inch rainfall this year and red-alert still looming for the district. Following the heavy rain, district collector Alok Singh, district panchayat chief executive officer Santosh Verma and other administrative officers visited various localities and took stock of situation. They directed entire administrative and police personnel’s to remain on high alert. Situation in Mayapuri Colony, Trimurti Nagar Colony, Krushna Nagar and its adjoining areas are very critical with flood water entered into the residential premises.
Residential areas witness waterlogging in Badnawar
Badnawar village of Dhar district recorded nine-inch rainfall in last 24 hours. Following the torrential rain, majority of colonies, roads flooded with the rain water resulting lack of connectivity to the adjoining villages. As rain water entered into the residential premises as well as business establishments in the market areas, traders have to bore heavy loss. According to information, Badnawar received total 28 inch rain, nine inch more than previous correspond period.
Downpour creates flood like situation in Sanawad
Normal life in Sanawad town of Khargone district badly hit after torrential rain battered the area. Downpour which started from Friday evening continued on Saturday as well resulting flood like situation in many of the places. Locals claimed that clogged sewage and encroachments on nullah are main reason behind flood like situation and authorities must take cognizance into the matter.
