MP: Umang Singhar Says Tribal Legacy Ignored, BJP Leaders Fire Back

Congress MLA Umang Singhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A statement by Gandhwani MLA and Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, has ignited a heated debate in Dhar district.

Speaking on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, the Congress stalwart accused the BJP government led by Mohan Yadav of neglecting the tribal community.

Drawing a controversial analogy, he likened the BJP's treatment of tribals to the venomous snakes in Australia, claiming the government has forgotten the tribal populace.

Singhar extended his wishes to the tribals of the country and accused the BJP of systematically suppressing them.

Singhar criticised the BJP for not declaring a holiday on Tribal Day, alleging that the government has been instructed not to participate in such events. "Doesn't the BJP want to bring the tribals into the mainstream of the country," he asked.

Singharís remarks drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders in the region. Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Dhar MP, Savitri Thakur, strongly rebuked his statements, emphasising the significance of Tribal Day as a day of martyrdom.

"On this day, countless tribals sacrificed their lives. Umang Singar, who has never lived among tribals, knows nothing of their struggles," she said. Thakur further challenged the Congress to show any initiatives they had taken during their tenure to honour tribal leaders like Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama.

Former minister and former MLA from Manawar, Ranjana Baghel, also voiced her disapproval, defending the BJPís efforts for the tribal community. "The BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made significant contributions, from opening schools and hostels to sending tribal students abroad for education," Baghel remarked.

She criticised Singharís comparison and reiterated the importance of Tribal Day as a solemn occasion, honouring the martyrs rather than a day of celebration.

Tribal community unites for rights

Udainagar: On the occasion of World Tribal Day, a massive gathering of the tribal community took place at Udainagar's Jhanda Chowk. The event began with prayers, followed by a memorandum submission to the tehsildar, highlighting their demands to the President. Thousands of men and women from surrounding villages, dressed in traditional attire and carrying weapons, participated in a rally from Udaynagar main road to Rampur, raising slogans and dancing to DJ tunes.

The rally was welcomed with flower garlands at various places and Bagli MLA Murli Bhanwar welcomed everyone at Udaynagar main square. The programme featured speeches by prominent figures, including Murli Bhanwar, former MLA Pahadsingh Singh Kannauj and Sitara Aske, who addressed the gathering in the interest of society.

The event was conducted by Shantilal Devda and a vote of thanks was proposed by Nandu Rawat. Other notable attendees included Gorelal Rawat, Sitaram Aske, Khumansingh Solanki, Gopal Bhosale, Kamal Massool, Suresh Bhuria and Santosh Mujjade.

Celebration of culture, music

FP News Services

Jhabua

Sarv Adiwasi Sangathan Samiti organised a World Tribal Day programme in Jhabua on Friday. Hundreds of youngsters danced in traditional costumes with bows in their hands resonating the whole city with tribal music.

Officials of tribal organisations garlanded revolutionary Tantya Bhilís statue at Ranapur intersection. The entire bus stand appeared to be packed with societies from all over the district. Hoardings of greeting messages were put up at the district headquarters.

The function was joined by MLA Vikrant Bhuria and other officials. Along with the youth, the seniors of the society danced with kamthi in their hands. The ceremony travelled a distance to the bus stand from Ranapur intersection through Mojipada, Gopal Colony, Rajgarh Naka, DRP Line, Nehru Marg, Rajwada, Sajjan Road and Fawwara Chowk.†

World Tribal Day celebrated with pomp

FP News Service

Rajgarh

The World Tribal Day was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in Rajgarh, Ringnod, Jolana and Labaria of Sardarpur development block on Friday.

Youth dressed in traditional attire, chanting slogans of Jai Adivasi, participated in the procession, which commenced from block headquarters in the morning.

The procession reached Rajgarh bus stand with the bow and arrow, tricolour, yellow flag of the JAYS organisation and pictures of prominent personalities.

The guests garlanded the pictures of Baba Saheb, Tantya Bhil and Birsa Munda.

Rajendra Singh Gamd, president of Jai Adivasi Yuva Manch, Sardarpur raised his voice to save tribal culture, de-addiction and to save the culture of the society.

The procession was given an effusive welcome by social organisations by showering flowers at various places from Rajgarh to Sardarpur. Cultural events were also organised in the sports complex of Sardarpur.

JAYS Sardarpur tehsil president Rajendra Singh Gamrad expressed his gratitude on the success of the event.