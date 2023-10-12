MP: Students Make Useful Items From Garbage

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under Swachhata Hi Seva, a special camp was organised in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur. Former student and current SDO telecommunication department Pankaj Kayastha participated and encouraged the students to participate in this special campaign. He appreciated the work done by the students in the past days by collecting garbage, paper, plastic etc.

Useful items were also made from the material under the direction of the art teacher Neeta Vishwakarma. Principal OP Sharma, while thanking all the guests, also rewarded the students for their work. Vice-principal, all teachers and other staff made a special contribution.

Evacuation Mock Drill Conducted At BNP’s Ink Factory In Dewas

Various safety workshops have been organised at BNP Dewas for the prevention of accidents. In this regard, an evacuation mock drill was conducted at BNP’s ink factory. More than 70 workers participated in the exercise.

Keeping the security of workers in mind, they were trained on how to save themselves from fire and poisonous gases as well as the instructions to follow when the fire alarm goes off. Factory workers were given training to rescue injured employees by firefighters and first aid. They were also imparted training on CPR by the trained soldiers.

Speaking at the event, chief general manager S Mahapatra said that the safety of factory workers comes first and foremost and encouraged the initiatives taken by the safety department in this regard. The workshop was attended by Kedarnath Mahapatra, SS Meena, BNP security officer Anurag Verma and other dignitaries.

