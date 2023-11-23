MP: Spell Of Rains From Nov 25; Orange Alert For Indore On Nov 26; Yellow Alert For All Districts Of Ujjain Division

Malwa Weather Updates: Spell Of Rains From Nov 25; Orange Alert For Indore On Nov 26; Yellow Alert For All Districts Of Ujjain Division |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city’s day and night temperatures have been fluctuating for the last few days, the regional meteorological department has forecast spell of rains for three days in the southwest Madhya Pradesh, including Indore division from November 25 to November 27.

Moreover, the meteorological department officials have sounded ‘Orange’ alert of rains and thunderstorm in Indore, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur, and Jhabua while sounded ‘Yellow’ alert for all the districts of Ujjain division on November 26.

“A fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on November 25 and 26.

As a result, the above trough in in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with lower level trough in easterlies,” said senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department, Dr. Ved Prakash Singh.

According to Singh, "Madhya Pradesh will witness light to moderate rainfall at many places along with isolated thunderstorm and lightning during November 24 and 27 with maximum activity on November 26."

He further added, “ Southwest Madhya Pradesh is to experience thunderstorm and lightning along with with hail on November 26. This will result in the decrease in day temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius but the night temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius.”

Also, "The day and night temperature will start decreasing after the waning effect of this system and winter onset will take place.”

The maximum temperature recorded in Indore city on Thursday was 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained 16 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Also, the city was 63 per cent humid on Thursday morning and 52 per cent in the evening.