MP: Shooting competition-2023 concludes at Group Centre Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): “Inter Group Center and Battalion Shooting (Duty Meet) Competition-2023”, organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) concluded at Group Centre Neemuch, on Friday.

A total of nine teams of the battalion and group centres under the Madhya Pradesh sector participated in the four-day-long competition.

Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre, SLC Khoop attended as chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The first place in the competition was secured by Neemuch group centre team with 824 points, while the second position was obtained by the 123rd battalion securing 585 points.

GD Tejpal Kharol of Group Centre Neemuch was titled as the best shooter in both Carbine and Pistol. The winning and runner-up teams were honoured by Khoop with trophies and certificates.

The main objective of competitions was to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship among CRPF personnel.

During this, range Neemuch DIG Ram Krishna, DIG (Medical), Joint Hospital, Neemuch Dr PN Solanki, group centre commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh, first battalion commandant Saurabh Kumar Choudhary and other Gazetted officers, subordinate officers and jawans were present during the event.