MP: Rs 3.5-cr Omkareshwar temple development plan drawn up

File Photo of Omkareshwar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has drawn up an action plan worth Rs 3.5 crore for the development of the famous Omkareshwar temple, located in Khandwa district of Indore division. From this amount, many facilities will be arranged for devotees at the temple and the surrounding areas. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed the preparations of the proposed project by holding a virtual meeting on Thursday. I-G Rakesh Gupta, Khandwa collector Anoop Singh and SP Vivek Singh were linked up.

Sharma said the collector and SP should visit the temple within a day or two and the construction of the proposed project would be started soon. According to the action plan prepared for the development of the temple, many facilities will be expanded for devotees. The temple complex will be given a grand look.

A grand gate will be built and there will be arrangements to make the movement of devotees easy, besides beautification of the other parts. Toilet blocks will also be built. Sharma instructed officials that there should be arrangements for separate entry and exit routes for devotees. For this, better use of the five-storey building on the temple premises should also be ensured. Sharma also gave instructions for beautification of the ghats and installation of railings.