Indore: Yoga Mitra Abhiyan reaches Mangal Murti Nagar; Mayor Bhargav says people are health conscious

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also planted saplings after the yoga session | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the Yoga Mitra Abhiyan across the city, a yoga session was organised at a park in Mangal Murti Nagar of ward 64 on Thursday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also took part in the session. Health incharge Ashwini Shukl said that the Yoga Mitra campaign will cover all the wards of the city and aims at making Indore healthy, along with clean and beautiful.

Yoga trainer Rakesh Chaudhary was invited to the session to guide the participants. Corporator Manish Sharma andAshwin Lakhotiya of the Residents Association were also present along with other members of the mayor-in-council. Residents of ward 64 took part in the session in large numbers and learned the health benefits of doing yoga.

After the session, Bhargav took a stroll around the area and planted saplings.

Talking to the local residents, he said, “Residents of Mangal Murti Nagar are very conscious about their health. Today, you have killed two birds with one stone. By participating in this session you did not just take a step forward in making the campaign successful but also improved your health”. He also assured the people of making Indore the cleanest city in India again, for the seventh time.

It is noteworthy that after cleanliness, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is now aiming at making Indore the best city in the health sector too. For this, the IMC is going to set up yoga centres in each of the 85 wards of the city. At these centres, professional yoga teachers will be available for people to learn yoga and its health benefits.

Read Also Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav takes part in yoga session at Saket club