 MP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan

MP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan

The warm embrace unfolded on Thursday at the bus stand where Jitendra Sharma, Kaluram, Prem Chand, Lokendra Singh and Bajrang Dangi welcomed the pedestrians with great enthusiasm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Soyat Kalan extended a heartfelt reception of a group of pedestrians, embarked on a journey from Karnataka to Delhi.

The warm embrace unfolded on Thursday at the bus stand where Jitendra Sharma, Kaluram, Prem Chand, Lokendra Singh and Bajrang Dangi welcomed the pedestrians with great enthusiasm.

Expressing the purpose behind their ambitious endeavour, CM Jakkali said that the central focus of this project is to emphasize the digitization of records of citizens before the government. Additionally, he said that their team will reach Delhi on December 10 and would put forth our demands before the prime minister on December 11 and 12.

Read Also
Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord...
article-image

CM Jakkali added that the digitalization of citizen records will not only enhance efficiency but also ensure transparency and accessibility for all government services. Furthermore, he mentioned that their demands include increased funding for technology infrastructure and the implementation of robust data security measures to safeguard citizen information.

They believe that by modernising and digitalising essential documentation, they can streamline processes and improve efficiency for citizens. Their ultimate goal is to create a seamless and user-friendly experience that caters to the needs of a technologically advanced society.

Read Also
Indore Crime: 3 Students Held For Stealing Over Half Dozen Mobile Phones, Had Links With Larger...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan

MP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan

MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

MP Elections 2023: Over 100 Cops Vote Via Postal Ballots 3 Days After Polling Date In Khandwa, CEO...

MP Elections 2023: Over 100 Cops Vote Via Postal Ballots 3 Days After Polling Date In Khandwa, CEO...

MP: Malwa Celebrates 'Kans Vadotasv' To Mark Lord Krishna's Victory (WATCH)

MP: Malwa Celebrates 'Kans Vadotasv' To Mark Lord Krishna's Victory (WATCH)

Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord...

Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord...