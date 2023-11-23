MP: Residents Accords Warm Welcome To Pedestrians In Soyat Kalan

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Soyat Kalan extended a heartfelt reception of a group of pedestrians, embarked on a journey from Karnataka to Delhi.

The warm embrace unfolded on Thursday at the bus stand where Jitendra Sharma, Kaluram, Prem Chand, Lokendra Singh and Bajrang Dangi welcomed the pedestrians with great enthusiasm.

Expressing the purpose behind their ambitious endeavour, CM Jakkali said that the central focus of this project is to emphasize the digitization of records of citizens before the government. Additionally, he said that their team will reach Delhi on December 10 and would put forth our demands before the prime minister on December 11 and 12.

CM Jakkali added that the digitalization of citizen records will not only enhance efficiency but also ensure transparency and accessibility for all government services. Furthermore, he mentioned that their demands include increased funding for technology infrastructure and the implementation of robust data security measures to safeguard citizen information.

They believe that by modernising and digitalising essential documentation, they can streamline processes and improve efficiency for citizens. Their ultimate goal is to create a seamless and user-friendly experience that caters to the needs of a technologically advanced society.