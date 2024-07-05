MP: Probe Campaign Rolled-Out To Ensure Purity Of Water, Food, Teams To Check Common Kitchens Of Shelter Homes

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the recent incident which occurred at a shelter home and a hostel in the city, the district administration has begun an investigation campaign for checking of purity of food and water in hostels, ashrams, schools etc. where food is cooked in common kitchens.

Collector Asheesh Singh has formed teams of officers of Food Safety Department, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and other related departments. These teams will be coordinated by the SDM of the concerned area. Collector Singh has directed that all possible efforts should be made for purity of food and drinking water.

In this regard, Collector Singh held a meeting of members of the teams formed and officers of concerned departments at the Collector office. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, Additional Collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Nisha Damor and Rajendra Raghuvanshi along with officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting. Collector Singh directed that during inspection, source of water like boring etc. should be checked.

Check the quality of food, also check the cleanliness at the place of cooking food etc. If any deficiency is seen in the quality of water and food and other negligence is found, then the concerned institution should be given time for improvement by issuing a notice. After this, inspect again. Take action if no improvement is found. Collector Singh said that an awareness campaign will also be run in this regard. Under this campaign, a workshop of concerned institutions will also be organised in the near future.

40 samples of water collected on Thursday

Later in the day, on the instructions of Collector Singh, the teams began the process of taking samples of drinking water and other investigations from hostels, ashrams and schools. The teams inspected various institutions and took samples. It was informed that during the investigation drive, 40 samples of drinking water were taken on Thursday.

Out of these, 10 were taken from Bhanwarkuan area, 6 from Juni Indore area, 7 from Malharganj area, 8 from Chitavad, Naulakha and Juni Indore area, two from Kanadia area, 5 from Rau and Mhow area and two samples of drinking water were taken from Bicholi Hapsi area.

Various institutions of Pardeshipura area, falling under Malharganj Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer area, were inspected. Out of these, drinking water samples were taken from seven institutions. Turmeric and coriander powder with one-month old expiry date was found in the Juvenile Justice Board, which was destroyed on the spot.