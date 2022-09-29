MP: Premature baby dies while undergoing treatment at pediatric hospital in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A premature baby, who was delivered at home instead of hospital succumbed while undergoing treatment at District Paediatric Hospital in Ratlam on Wednesday.

As per details, a woman named Aarti Dhakad, wife of Sandip Dhakad was pregnant. Owing to sudden abdomen pain during labour, she delivered a 7-month-old premature baby boy at home located near Kutia road in Taal village of Ratlam district. Following this, the mother along with the baby was rushed to the Community health centre, Taal for a medical test.

The baby was admitted to a government hospital, Tal due to poor health. On September 27, he was referred to the district paediatric hospital, Ratlam amid critical condition. The baby couldn’t survive for long period and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Raged parents reached the police station along with the dead child and made a complaint. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Giving further information, Taal SHO Nagesh Yadav said that a Post-mortem of a baby was conducted, and legal action would be taken as per the autopsy report. He also assured that stringent action would be taken if lapses were found in the post-mortem.

Giving information, Dr Rahul Ahirwar, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Community Health Centre, Taal said that the first post-mortem report confirmed accumulation of water in the lungs (leading to breathing problems) and poor health, the main cause of the death of a newborn baby. Further reports are awaited.