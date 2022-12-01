MP: Power transmission capacity of Indore district increases

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has increased the transmission capacity of Indore district by making operational a new 63 MVA transformer at 220 KV substation in Depalpur.

MP Transco superintending engineer Pradeep Singh Raghav said that with the new transformer, the 132 KV side transformation capacity of 220 KV substation Depalpur has increased to 143 MVA.

With the installation of this transformer, agriculture consumers of Depalpur, Agar, Betma, Begandha, Ataheda, Banedhia, Gokalpur and Limbodhapar areas as well as domestic consumers will be able to get electricity at the proper voltage

Transmission capacity of district up at 4,984 MVA

Raghav said that with this new transformer, the total transformation capacity of Indore district has increased to 4984 MVA which includes an installed capacity of 400 KV side 1260 MVA, 220 KV side 1710 MVA and 132 KV side 2014 MVA.

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company transmits electricity through 22 substations in Indore district, in which one substation of 400 KV, 6 of 220 KV and 15 substations of 132 KV capacity are operational.