e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Power transmission capacity of Indore district increases

MP: Power transmission capacity of Indore district increases

63 MVA transformer made operational at Depalpur substation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has increased the transmission capacity of Indore district by making operational a new 63 MVA transformer at 220 KV substation in Depalpur. 

MP Transco superintending engineer Pradeep Singh Raghav said that with the new transformer, the 132 KV side transformation capacity of 220 KV substation Depalpur has increased to 143 MVA. 

With the installation of this transformer, agriculture consumers of Depalpur, Agar, Betma, Begandha, Ataheda, Banedhia, Gokalpur and Limbodhapar areas as well as domestic consumers will be able to get electricity at the proper voltage

Transmission capacity of district up at 4,984 MVA 

Raghav said that with this new transformer, the total transformation capacity of Indore district has increased to 4984 MVA which includes an installed capacity of 400 KV side 1260 MVA, 220 KV side 1710 MVA and 132 KV side 2014 MVA.

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company transmits electricity through 22 substations in Indore district, in which one substation of 400 KV, 6 of 220 KV and 15 substations of 132 KV capacity are operational.

Read Also
Indore: Jansunvai continues till 5.15 pm at collector's office
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade

Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade

Indore: No fire safety in office tasked with ensuring safety compliance

Indore: No fire safety in office tasked with ensuring safety compliance

Indore: Excise team raids house, seizes 9 boxes of liquor

Indore: Excise team raids house, seizes 9 boxes of liquor

Indore: City bus found jumping red light 12 times 

Indore: City bus found jumping red light 12 times 