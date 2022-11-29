Indore: Jansunvai continues till 5.15 pm at collector's office

Indore Collector Office | Prashanth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jansunvai at the collector’s office is usually held from 11 am to 1 pm every Tuesday, but today it continued till 5.15 pm. Collector Ilaya Raja T was present throughout the hearing, and so were all the ADMs.

The collector himself listened to all the problems and asked the concerned departments to redress the problems as early as possible. A special feature of the Jansunvai was that collector Ilaya Raja served tea to all the applicants and made them sit on a chair in front of him.

A total of 251 applications were taken up for disposal and their entries have been made on the portal.

According to official information, most of the applications received were regarding the completion of incomplete pipeline work, removal of encroachment from ponds and pasture land, getting pension started, payment of wages, completion of community building, non-payment of the compensation amount etc.