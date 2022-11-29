Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore conducts AICTE-ATAL Faculty Development Program

50 participants from across India have been selected for the program | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore is conducting a two-week AICTE-ATAL Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Recent Development in Energy Materials for Sustainable Future”. The primary objective of this program is to upgrade knowledge, skill about recent development of the energy scenario, materials design, synthesis and characterization, technology development and future prospective.

It will also motivate, develop skills, and provide an in-depth understanding of research to the participants.

The program started from November 21 to 26 in online mode and November 28 to December 2 in offline mode. 50 participants have been selected for the program and all participants are faculty members from across India. The participants will be conducting experiments in various labs of IIT Indore in the offline mode.

The topics covered include Advancement in Battery Technology, Fundamentals of Batteries, Flexible Piezoelectric Nanogenerators, Fundamentals to Device Testing of Supercapacitors, Algae Bioenergy: Opportunities and Challenges, Recent Development in Solar Cells, Energy Materials Synthesis and Characterization, Rejuvenation of Human Hardware and Software through Yoga and Meditation, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Implementation and “Indian values & ethos, classroom conduct & behaviour (teaching learning psychology)”.

The program was inaugurated by Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, Director, IIT Indore. The program coordinator is Prof. Parasharam M. Shirage and Co-coordinator is Dr. Rupesh S. Devan from IIT Indore. The experts of this FDP are Dr. Vilas Pol, Professor, Purdue University, USA, Dr. Manojit Pusty, IMEP LaHC-Université Grenoble Alpes, France, Dr. Sawanta Mali, Research Professor, Chonnam National University Gwangju, South Korea faculty members of IIT Indore which include Dr. Sunil Kumar, Dr. Kiran Bala, Prof. Parasharam M. Shirage, Prof. Prashant Kodgire and Prof. G. S. Murthy.