MP: Power demand rises to 5,280 MW in Malwa-Nimar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Diwali festivities and requirements of irrigation for crops for the Rabi season, the demand for electricity in Malwa-Nimar region increased by 1200 MW to a maximum of 5280 MW in the last ten days.

Managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) Amit Tomar said, “There has been an increase in the demand of electricity in all 15 districts including Indore.” This increase was recorded in the range of 5 to 30 per cent.

Tomar added that there are more than 13 lakh irrigation pumps in the area, which are actively used in Rabi season. “The demand for electricity for irrigation would increase further during the next three to four weeks,” he said.

Tomar further added, "During the last 24 hours, a total of 9.18 crore units of electricity have been distributed in the company area, while a total of 1.51 crore units were supplied in Indore district. This was the highest. The second highest number of 1.35 crore units were distributed in Dhar district,”

Ujjain district had a requirement of 1 crore units, Dewas district demand stood at 81 lakh units, Khargone district was supplied 72 lakh units of electricity during 24 hours.

"99% satisfied with energy supply"

Chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish informed that as per the orders of energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar, continuous feedback is being taken regarding the supply. "Feedback related to supply and other electricity services is taken by calling more than 500 consumers every day on a random basis. More than 99% satisfaction is reflected in the feedback", he added.