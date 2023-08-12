MP: Post-Mortem Delayed By 60 Hours Due To Non-Arrival Of Relatives In Badnawar | Picture for representation

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Post mortem of a woman, who committed suicide, has been delayed by 60 hours owing to non-arrival of her relatives from Kolkata. Lali Masar, 27, daughter of Nirmal Masar of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Thursday afternoon.

She was residing in a labour colony in factory premises. After the incident, police prepared panchnama and sent body for the post-mortem. However, even after more than two-day, police and doctors at the civil hospital are awaiting her family members to get post-mortem done.

Local police said that they already informed her family members about the incident and now they were waiting for their arrival. On Friday night, doctors shifted the body on ice to avoid blotting.

They said that as more than 60 hours had passed since the suicide, it was quite difficult to ascertain the exact reason behind the death as many crucial symptoms could have been destroyed.

Badnawar police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan said that they were waiting for her relatives and post-mortem would be done only after they look at the body as this was the normal procedure.

“After 72 hours, post-mortem would be conducted by a panel of doctors on Sunday morning in the presence of naib tehsildar. There is a possibility of the relatives reaching Badnavar by Saturday night,” Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, 12 labourers from West Bengal living in the labour colony left the factory on Thursday soon after the incident. A labourer working in the factory and minor girl of the woman were interrogated by the police.

According to some labourers working there, the incident was suspicious. An empty liquor bottle was found in woman's room. Only the minor daughter of victim could reveal the truth about the presence of other people in the room.