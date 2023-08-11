 MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

As per the information, constable Santosh Goswami, 30, posted at Jhabua Kotwali police station, complained of a sudden headache and chest strain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable participating in the parade rehearsal ahead of Independence Day in Jhabua died after his health deteriorated.

Constable complained of headache and chest pain

As per the information, constable Santosh Goswami, 30, posted at Jhabua Kotwali police station, complained of a sudden headache and chest strain. After this, he fell to the ground. His fellow policemen present there hurriedly took him from the parade ground to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after checking.

Read Also
Indore: Sanitation Workers Gherao Police Station After Video Of Man Insulting Them Goes Viral...
article-image

Reason not yet known

He has been posted at Kotwali police station for the last six months. As soon as the news of the constable's death was received, family members and Superintendent of Police Agam Jain also reached the hospital. As of now, the reason for the constable's death has not been clearly disclosed yet, and it could be revealed only after getting the post-mortem report.

Read Also
Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With...

Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With...

Indore: CBI Raids Residence Of Retd Bank Manager On Charges Of Disproportionate Assets

Indore: CBI Raids Residence Of Retd Bank Manager On Charges Of Disproportionate Assets

MP: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Protestors For Raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans In Ratlam

MP: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Protestors For Raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans In Ratlam

MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam

MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam