MP: PM To Address Poll Rally In Ratlam Today

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally here on Saturday. It will be the PM’s first election rally in the state for the ensuing assembly elections and the third visit to Ratlam since April 2014. Union minister and convener of MP election campaign committee of BJP Narendra Singh Tomar reached the city and reviewed the preparations of the elections meeting.. In the meeting, BJP divisional in-charge Jeetu Jeerati, MP Anil Firojia, MP Guman Singh Damor, BJP Sabhag Pravas Prabhari Jeetu Bhai Bagani and others were present. Tomar also took part in the Tridev workers sammelan.

While speaking, the Union minister appealed to the workers to work with enthusiasm, work hard for the victory of BJP with a thumping majority and also make the PM’s meeting a success. Tomar also visited the election meeting venue of the PM near Banjali air strip and issued necessary directives. During the inspection, MP Anil Firojia and MP Mahendra Singh Solanki were also present. Nine assembly seat candidates of BJP, including Ratlam city, Ratlam rural, Sailana, Alot, Jaora, Mahidpur, Nagda, Barnagar and Badnawar will be present. Modi will also meet senior BJP leaders and workers at the election meeting venue after the meeting. According to information, the PM will reach Indore by air at about 2 pm on Saturday.

After a brief stay in Indore, he will depart by helicopter to Ratlam for addressing the election rally. He will depart back by helicopter from Banjali air strip of Ratlam. He will leave Indore by air at about 5 pm.

Security beefed up

Security arrangements have been beefed up in and around the city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 4. Special Protection Group and about 1,500 police personnel will be deployed at the meeting venue, Banjali village, in and around the city. Police force will be deployed at all the entry points of the city, police sources said.

Additional police force has been called from the nearby districts. Meanwhile, Ratlam district and Banjali air strip have been declared no flying-zone with immediate effect by collector Bhaskar Lakshakar under Section 144. According to official information, flying UAVs or Drone in the district has been banned in view of safety reasons. The district shall continue to remain a no-flying zone till the completion of the PM’s visit.

