MP: PG students in Jaora visit sub-jail on educational tour

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Students of sociology from the Bhagatsingh Government Post-graduate College in Jaora on Thursday visited the local sub-jail as a part of their educational tour. College principal AG Pathan informed that the tour was arranged under the National Education Policy 2020 which emphasises on both theoretical education as well as practical knowledge.

Principal Pathan informed that Dr Manjula Alanse, Head of the Department of Sociology led the jail tour, where students got an opportunity to know the regular routine and other information about the jail inmates.

Jaora sub-jail assistant jail superintendent Devendra Singh Chandrawat gave the students detailed information about the condition of under-trial and convicted prisoners.

Chandrawat appealed to the students that no matter what the situation, one should not lose control of oneself while opposing anti-social activities. He cautioned them against breaking the law or punishing the criminal themselves as it could prove fatal.

He inspired the students to think positively and told them that the youth should display the spirit of cooperation in the development of the country.