MP: Now Mandsaur's Ashtamukhi Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple Asks Devotees To Dress 'Decently' On Premises

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The age-old Ashtamukhi Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple, located in the serene district of Mandsaur, has introduced a new rule that calls for visitors to wear ‘appropriate’ and decent clothing while entering the sacred premises.

Before this, a similar flex banner had also been put up in the famous Talai Wale Balaji Temple of Mandsaur, and now the same flex banner has been erected outside Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple and Sahastra Linga Shiva Temple.

The temple authorities believe that this step is crucial to safeguarding the sanctity of Hindu culture and maintaining the temple as a special and sacred place.

Read Also MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam

Bermudas, half pants not allowed

As per the flex put outside the temple, it was a humble request made by the temple committee that all women, girls, and men visiting the temple wear decent clothes on the temple premises. On coming wearing short clothes like half pants, Bermudas, night suits, mini-skirts, and cut-torn jeans, it is my humble request to them to take darshan from outside only.

The flex having notice drew social media and devotees attention, and many of them supported the move taken by the temple committee, saying the step was crucial to safeguarding the sanctity of Hindu culture and maintaining the temple as a special and sacred place.

'We are the custodians of our culture'

In the past few days, excessive wearing of clothes and some unwanted activities were seen on the temple premises. Devotees who regularly visited the temple had submitted applications to the temple committee seeking relevant action in the matter.

Notably, the Abhishek of Lord Pashupatinath is going on here amid the ongoing holy Shravan month, and thousands of devotees, including a good number of women and girls, visit the temple daily.

According to the information received, on the basis of the application received by the management committee and the assessment of the conditions, the temple management committee chairman and district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav has given consent on the note sheet of the management committee secretary and SDM Rakesh Sharma. It has been said that the security guards have been instructed to comply with devotees, both men and women.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)