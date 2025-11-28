MP News: Member Of Parliament Sudhir Gupta Rejects Mandsaur Master Plan-2041 Draft Serious Flaws And Lapses Exposed In Committee Review |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Technical flaws and administrative lapses in the Mandsaur Master Plan 2041 were highlighted during Thursday’s Town and Village Committees meeting at the district collector’s office auditorium. Mandsaur-Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta rejected the draft by majority vote, demanding a complete revision.

MP Gupta pointed out major deficiencies, including flawed population analysis and missing inputs from the power station, trauma centre, road widening, airport authority, sports, road safety, education, and health departments. Officials did not follow Government of India trauma centre guidelines, failed to consult Gram Panchayats on urban area percentages, and improperly added land while designing the 3,457-hectare urban area.

Over 800 objections demonstrated that TNC officials and the municipality prepared the plan without adequate consultation or committee confidence. Gupta said officials ignored fundamental points raised in previous meetings and excluded public representatives from the planning process.

He added that advancing the plan without presentation by the municipality constitutes an administrative error and injustice to city residents. MP Gupta emphasised that the master plan must prioritise public interest and be based on a thorough technical study to serve future generations.

Collector Aditi Garg instructed officials to resolve all claims and objections, incorporate committee suggestions, and present the revised draft at the next meeting.