MP News: Highway Crash Claims 50-Year-Old Woman’s Life In Thikri | Representational Image

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old woman was killed in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle on Barufatak National Highway under Thikri police station limits on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as Kali Bai, was returning from a private function on a motorcycle when a speeding container truck struck the vehicle. While her relative sustained serious injuries, Kali Bai died on the spot.

Following the accident, angry family members and local community residents converged on the highway. Arson and protest brought the National Highway to a standstill for nearly 30 minutes, resulting in massive vehicle queues.

The vehicle involved in the accident caught fire soon after the collision. The blaze was so intense that the fire brigade vehicle exhausted its available water supply. Water was arranged from a nearby village to bring the fire under control.

The area is known as accident-prone, and speed breakers have been installed on both sides of the highway. Despite the measures, serious accidents continue to occur frequently.

Residents demanded additional safety arrangements, including warning signboards, street lighting and strict traffic monitoring. Authorities have registered a case and are currently interrogating the truck driver.