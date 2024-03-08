MP: Muslim Woman Rukhsana Converts To Hinduism, Marries Sunil In Traditional Ceremony On Mahashivratri (WATCH)

Muslim woman Rukhsana embraces ‘Sanatan Dharma’, marries Hindu man Sushil on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a heartwarming event unfolded at Mahadevgarh temple in Khandwa town, where one Rukhsana, a resident of Bangarda, made a life-changing decision. She embraced the Sanatan Hindu religion and entered nuptial knot with Sunil from Pipalkota, a choice that was filled with love and devotion.

The ceremony was a beautiful blend of traditions, with the couple taking seven sacred rounds around the holy fire, symbolizing their lifelong commitment to each other.

Rukhsana, who got new identity after embracing the Sanatan says she is now Rakhi. She expressed her deep reverence for Lord Shiva and her eagerness to learn about the life of Lord Shri Ram by reading Ramcharit Manas.

The union of Rukhsana and Sunil, witnessed by Lord Bholenath himself, symbolizes the harmonious blending of different faiths and the power of love to transcend boundaries. Ashok Paliwal, the chief of Mahadevgarh, shared his thoughts saying, "Today, Rukhsana of Bangarda has made Rakhi with Sunil of Pipalkota. They have come here willingly and got married according to Hindu customs. Rukhsana's adoption of Hinduism and their marriage marks a joyous celebration of unity and love."

The newlyweds expressed their happiness and gratitude for the support and blessings they received from their families and the community. Their story stands as a testament to the timeless values of love, acceptance, and understanding, inspiring many to embrace unity amidst diversity.