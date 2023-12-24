MP: MNREGA Commissioner Emphasises Need For Enhanced Care For Cows

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): MNREGA Commissioner, Krishna Chetanya, conducted a thorough inspection of the cow shelters during his visit to Sardarpur tehsil on Saturday. He emphasised the need for enhanced care and safety measures for the cows.

During his visit, the commissioner inspected cow sheds located in Bhopawar and Phulgavdi villages and also provided crucial directives concerning the welfare of cattle and ongoing construction work in the cow sheds. Expressing contentment with the works, he urged officials concerned to allocate nearby land for cultivating green grass for cattle grazing. Inspecting the Phulgavadi nursery, Chetanya showed his delight upon observing over 1,00,000 saplings representing various plant species. Bhopawar gram panchayat sarpanch representative Madan Makhod handed over a memorandum to the commissioner regarding the passage of heavily loaded vehicles (involved in windmill construction work in Bhopawar) through a single road. Makhod highlighted issues, citing the risks posed by speeding vehicles to both public safety and agricultural infrastructure. He emphasised the vehicles' detrimental impact on pipelines, crops, and roads, urging immediate attention to prevent further damage.

In response, Chetanya instructed collector Priyank Mishra to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Furthermore, the sarpanch representative stressed the necessity for constructing a boundary wall for the cow sheds and a dam, addressing critical infrastructure requirements in the region. Collector Mishra and district panchayat CEO Shringar Shrivastav, besides other administrative officials, accompanied the commissioner during the inspection.