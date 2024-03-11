MP: MEMU Services To Resume Between Khandwa And Sanawad From Tuesday |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of more than seven years, the MEMU service between Khandwa and Sanawad is set to resume from Tuesday onwards, bringing relief to villagers and facilitating devotees visiting the revered Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

The Railway Board has approved the reintroduction of the MEMU train on this route, with services scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

The MEMU (or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) will initially operate five days a week, providing a crucial transport link for the region.

Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil played a pivotal role in advocating for the reintroduction of the service, meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Railway Board officials in New Delhi on March 7 to push for its reinstatement. Patil is expected to flag off the train from Khandwa, while Barwah-Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patil, and Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti are expected to welcome the train at Sanawad.

MEMU Trial Run Schedule

A trial run of the MEMU will be conducted from Sanawad to Khandwa, operating from March 12 to April 12. The MEMU train will operate five days a week, excluding Wednesdays and Thursdays. It will consist of eight passenger coaches, ensuring ample seating capacity for passengers. The train's schedule is designed to accommodate the needs of commuters, with stops at key stations along the route.

The train will depart from Khandwa at 9:00 am and make stops at Khandwa Bypass (9:15 am), Ajanti (9:25 am), Attar (9:46 am), Kotlyakhedi (9:59 am), and Nimarkhedi (10:08 am) before reaching Sanawad at 10:30 am. At Nimarkhedi, the train will halt for 2 minutes, and at Kotlyakhedi, it will halt for 1 minute, ensuring efficient boarding and deboarding of passengers.

For the return journey, the train will depart from Sanawad at 2:45 pm, making stops at Nimarkhedi (2:58 pm), Kotlyakhedi (3:07 pm), Attar (3:18 pm), Ajanti (3:39 pm), and Khandwa Bypass (3:53 pm) before reaching Khandwa at 4:10 pm. The train will run at a speed of 35.53 km per hour from Khandwa to Sanawad and 37.80 km per hour from Sanawad to Khandwa, ensuring a swift and comfortable journey for passengers.

MEMU offers cost-effective and time-efficient travel option

The introduction of the MEMU service has significantly reduced both the cost and time spent on travel between these two towns in the Nimar region.

According to available information, travelling by bus from Sanawad to Khandwa costs approximately Rs 100, and the journey takes around two hours to cover the 60-kilometre distance. In contrast, passengers opting for the MEMU train only need to spend Rs 20, and the travel time is reduced to a mere 85 to 90 minutes for the 53-kilometre journey between the two towns.

Safer option for devotees

The journey to Omkareshwar has not always been easy. With no direct train connectivity, pilgrims often had to rely on long and arduous bus or taxi rides from Khandwa or Indore to reach the holy shrine. This not only incurred significant costs, but also consumed precious time, making the pilgrimage a daunting task for many.

But now, a new dawn has arrived for devotees of Omkareshwar. With the introduction of the MEMU service, pilgrims can now travel conveniently by train to Sanawad, which is just 17 kilometres from the sacred shrine. This new mode of transportation not only reduces travel costs and time but also provides a safer option for the thousands of devotees who visit Omkareshwar every year.