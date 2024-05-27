 MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Illegal Tyre Factory In Ujjain; 10 Tonnes Of Stock Burnt; Visuals Surface 
MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Illegal Tyre Factory In Ujjain; 10 Tonnes Of Stock Burnt; Visuals Surface 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
MP: Massive Fire Break Out At Illegal Tyre Factory In Ujjain; 10 Tonnes Of Tyre Gets Burnt  | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an illegal tyre factory in Ujjain on Monday afternoon. It is being said that a boiler burst inside the factory, leading to a huge fire. Some workers are also believed to have been severely injured in the incident.

The fire was so fierce that the smoke emanating from it remained visible for several kilometers. At present, the fire brigade has brought the fire under control.

A boiler burst causes fire

According to information, an illegal tyre factory, Ultra United LLP of Shabbir Hussain, was operating in Ujjain for the last two years in village Kharcha of Ghatiya tehsil. On Monday afternoon, a boiler machine suddenly exploded, causing a massive fire in the factory.

As per sources, some employees are reported to be seriously injured due to the explosion. However, the exact number of casualties is still not confirmed.

10 tonnes of tyres get burned

According to the the villagers, they had complained about the illegal factory several times in the past to the concerned administrative officials in the district. Acting on the same, SDM Rajaram Karjare issued orders to discontinue the operation and close the factory. 

However, disregarding the orders of the SDM, the factory owner had been continuously carrying out illegal work. 

The fire has caused chaos on the spot. Further details are awaited.

