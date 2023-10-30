MP: Liquor Worth ₹3 Crore Seized In Agar District

FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on the transportation of liquor in the state, the Agar police team seized a large cache of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 3 crores.

Notably, police are carrying out a special search operation of vehicles passing through the area under the Model Code of Conduct effective in the state. The police team is now investigating the source and destination of the seized IMFL, as well as the individuals involved in its transportation.

Police station in-charge Gagan Badal informed during the search operation on Sunday late at night, police stopped one container near Agar Chawani Naka on Kota Road. Container was moving from Delhi to Chennai. When the police team opened the container, they saw 1156 boxes of branded liquor.

Driver detained

Market value of seized liquor stands around Rs 3 crores. Police also seized the container. Police detained driver Saddam Khan, 26, a resident of Mandor village, Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh and questioning is going to know the more details about the shipment.

