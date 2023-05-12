 MP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise dept
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise dept

MP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise dept

After inspection from excide dept, notices were issued to 10 liquor shops in Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department has issued notices to 10 liquor shops for allegedly selling liquor at a price higher that the MRP in Jabalpur on Friday.

Apparently, these 10 shops have formed a syndicate and were selling liquor at an inflated price.

Read Also
On Camera: Youth shoots 14-year-old dead at busy market in MP's Morena, later kills self
article-image

After receiving a complaint in this regard, Collector Saurabh Kumar Suman has instructed the excise department to investigate and take action accordingly. The excise team conducted inspection at several shops in the city at Ganesh Chowk, Kakraiya Talaiya, Madan Mahal, Mirganj, Mangaon, Motor Stand (1), Baldevbagh, Vijay Nagar, Bhantalaiya and Ghana.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Ratlam hottest at 44.2°C; mercury surpasses 41° in Bhopal, Indore
article-image

In the investigation, irregularities were found in all these shops, following which notices have been issued to take action against licensed liquor contractors.

Read Also
Indore: Woman falls between moving train & platform, alert cop pulls her out within seconds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise...

MP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise...

On Cam: MP agri minister Patel rebukes cops after villagers complain negligence of duty in Dewas,...

On Cam: MP agri minister Patel rebukes cops after villagers complain negligence of duty in Dewas,...

Indore: Woman falls between moving train & platform, alert cop pulls her out within seconds

Indore: Woman falls between moving train & platform, alert cop pulls her out within seconds

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam man arrested with 7 kg opium worth ₹11 lakh, kin still at large

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam man arrested with 7 kg opium worth ₹11 lakh, kin still at large

CBSE Class 10 result: 91.24% students pass in Bhopal region-- much higher than class 12

CBSE Class 10 result: 91.24% students pass in Bhopal region-- much higher than class 12