MP: Jabalpur liquor shops form syndicate to sell booze at higher prices, gets notice from Excise dept

Representational photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department has issued notices to 10 liquor shops for allegedly selling liquor at a price higher that the MRP in Jabalpur on Friday.

Apparently, these 10 shops have formed a syndicate and were selling liquor at an inflated price.

After receiving a complaint in this regard, Collector Saurabh Kumar Suman has instructed the excise department to investigate and take action accordingly. The excise team conducted inspection at several shops in the city at Ganesh Chowk, Kakraiya Talaiya, Madan Mahal, Mirganj, Mangaon, Motor Stand (1), Baldevbagh, Vijay Nagar, Bhantalaiya and Ghana.

In the investigation, irregularities were found in all these shops, following which notices have been issued to take action against licensed liquor contractors.