 MP Weather Update: Ratlam hottest at 44.2°C; mercury surpasses 41° in Bhopal, Indore
No respite in coming days, state set to face heat waves starting from May 15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Indore temperature crosses 41 degree mark, Ratlam hottest at 44.2 degree Celsius | FP/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the heat waves coming in from Rajasthan, several districts of Madhya Pradesh recorded the hottest day of this season on Thursday with Ratlam being the hottest at 44.2 degree Celsius. The temperature has increased by 10 degree Celsius in the past three days across the state.  

According to the meteorological department, on Thursday, for the first time in the season in Bhopal-Indore, the mercury crossed 41 degrees mark, with both the districts recording 41.4 degree Celsius temperature. The temperature in Dhar was 44 degree Celsius, 40.3 in Gwalior and 40 degree Celsius in Jabalpur. 

Narmadapuram, Sagar, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Narsinghpur also recorded a temperature above 41 degree Celsius.

Heat waves from May 15

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said, “These days the temperature has increased in Rajasthan. In many cities the mercury is hovering above 43-44 degrees. The wind direction has also changed from south-east to north-west. Because of this, the heat has increased in the adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh.”

He further added that there seems to be no respite from the soaring temperature in the coming days as no western disturbance is active in the region right now. The state is also set to face heat waves starting from May 15.

