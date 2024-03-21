 MP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani

MP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani

The incident, shrouded in mystery, has prompted Anjad police to launch a thorough investigation. The incident revealed around 10 am on Thursday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A sombre atmosphere prevailed at the Government Tribal Boys Junior Hostel Talwara Bujurg village in Barwani district, following the tragic death of its superintendent, Suresh Jamre, who was found hanging in his room.

The incident, shrouded in mystery, has prompted Anjad police to launch a thorough investigation. The incident revealed around 10 am on Thursday.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Assistant Sub-Inspector Beaten, His Service Pistol Robbed Off In Broad Daylight In...
article-image

Suresh, 42, a resident of Barwani, allegedly took his life, leaving behind unanswered questions about his untimely demise.

As per the preliminary investigation, Suresh had left his residence in the morning before his death. Concerned family members, including his brother-in-law and a hostel watchman, raised the alarm after failing to establish contact with him.

Read Also
Indore: In-Laws Kick Woman Out Of House, Beat Her With Sticks After Her Husband's Death; CCTV Clip...
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Upon receiving the distressing news, Anjad police swiftly responded, arriving at the hostel to find the premises locked from the inside. After gaining entry, they discovered Suresh's lifeless body hanging in his room. The authorities have since initiated a case and commenced an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to his tragic end.

As the community grapples with the loss, speculation abounds regarding the possible reasons behind Suresh's drastic decision. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, as they strive to piece together the events leading up to the fateful incident. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani

MP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani

MP Shocker: Assistant Sub-Inspector Beaten, His Service Pistol Robbed Off In Broad Daylight In...

MP Shocker: Assistant Sub-Inspector Beaten, His Service Pistol Robbed Off In Broad Daylight In...

MP: Historic Bhojshala Survey To Begin From March 22 Amid Tight Security

MP: Historic Bhojshala Survey To Begin From March 22 Amid Tight Security

Indore: In-Laws Kick Woman Out Of House, Beat Her With Sticks After Her Husband's Death; CCTV Clip...

Indore: In-Laws Kick Woman Out Of House, Beat Her With Sticks After Her Husband's Death; CCTV Clip...

Bhagwat Katha Turns History-Sheeter Into Shravana Kumar: Ujjain Man Gifts Slippers Made From His...

Bhagwat Katha Turns History-Sheeter Into Shravana Kumar: Ujjain Man Gifts Slippers Made From His...