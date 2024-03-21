MP: Hostel Superintendent Found Dead In His Room In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A sombre atmosphere prevailed at the Government Tribal Boys Junior Hostel Talwara Bujurg village in Barwani district, following the tragic death of its superintendent, Suresh Jamre, who was found hanging in his room.

The incident, shrouded in mystery, has prompted Anjad police to launch a thorough investigation. The incident revealed around 10 am on Thursday.

Suresh, 42, a resident of Barwani, allegedly took his life, leaving behind unanswered questions about his untimely demise.

As per the preliminary investigation, Suresh had left his residence in the morning before his death. Concerned family members, including his brother-in-law and a hostel watchman, raised the alarm after failing to establish contact with him.

Upon receiving the distressing news, Anjad police swiftly responded, arriving at the hostel to find the premises locked from the inside. After gaining entry, they discovered Suresh's lifeless body hanging in his room. The authorities have since initiated a case and commenced an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to his tragic end.

As the community grapples with the loss, speculation abounds regarding the possible reasons behind Suresh's drastic decision. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, as they strive to piece together the events leading up to the fateful incident.