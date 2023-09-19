MP Horror: Son Beats Elderly Mom To Death After She Refuses To Give Money For Liquor In Khandwa

MP Shocker: Son Kills Mother After Parents’ Refusal To Give Money Liquor In Khandwa | Representative image/ Pexels

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered his mother, after his parents refused to give him money for liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Tuesday afternoon. The matter pertains to village Piplani of Narmada Nagar police station area of Khandwa district.

According to Sub-Inspector Ashok Nargoan, he took a police team after receiving information that a dead body was lying near a kutcha house built in a field. The body was recognised to be of 70-year-old Shantabai, who is the wife of Sher Singh.

The SI added that Shantabai was brutally killed by her son Ashok by hitting her on the head with a stick. Complainant Sher Singh told the police that on Monday evening his son Ashok came home and asked for money to drink liquor.

But they refused to give him any. This led to a heated dispute. When Sher Singh did not give his son the money, he got angry and hit Shantabai hard on the head with a wooden stick.

According to the police, Shantabai died on the spot. Based on the complaint, a case of murder has been registered against the accused Ashok, son Sher Singh. The accused is absconding. Search for the accused is ongoing.

