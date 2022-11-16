e-Paper Get App
MP High Court Chief Justice to inaugurate Jaipur Foot centre in MY Hospital

MP High Court Chief Justice to inaugurate Jaipur Foot centre in MY Hospital

Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur to set up the permanent centre. Free Jaipur foot distribution camp to be organised from November 20 to 22

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
MY Hospital | FP PHOTO
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, divyanjang's will get the free artificial limb- the Jaipur Foot, at MY Hospital, thanks to Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur and High Court Legal Services Committee, Indore for setting up a permanent centre for Jaipur foot in the hospital.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Malimath will inaugurate the centre on November 20. Administrative Judge Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Sujay Paul, and Justice Vivek Rusia will also take part in the inauguration programme.

A camp will also be organized from November 20 to November 22 for distributing free artificial limbs to the differently-abled from Indore and other nearby districts.

The facility has been developed after an MoU signed between MY Hospital, Indore and Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

As per the MoU, Jaipur foot for divyangjans, other equipment, and accessories will be provided by Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samit, Jaipur and MY Hospital administration is allotting a space in the premises to set up the centre.

A virtual meeting was also organized by the MP State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, in which Rajeev Karmahe, member secretary, took note of the preparations while district judges /secretaries and district legal aid officers were directed to select the beneficiaries for the programme.

Naveen Parashar, OSD/registrar said that necessary preparations have been completed and availability of necessary artificial limbs and accessories has been ensured.

He also appealed to the people to make efforts to inform such divyangjan who need Jaipur foot and other accessories to get free benefits through the camp.

