MP: Grand Procession of 250 Wooden Idols of Gangaur Taken Out in Kukshi

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession of 250 wooden idols of Gangaur was taken out in the town on Monday.

According to Sirvi Samaj Sakal Panch president Kantilal Gehlot, to bring the jowar to their homes, devotees took out a grand procession of 250 wooden statues of Gangaur which passed through the main streets of the city and reached Mata Ki Bari, Mangalwariya.

As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati is worshipped in the form of Gangaur Mata on the third day of Navratri, ie. on the Teej of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Goddess Gangaur is worshipped as the incarnation of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ishtar is worshipped as the incarnation of Lord Shankar. In ancient times, Parvati observed fast and penance to have Lord Shiva as her husband. Pleased with her penance, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati.

From that day onwards, unmarried girls worship Ishtar and Gangaur to marry the desired groom and married women worship Gangaur for the long life of their husband. On Gangauri Teej, devotees worship, perform puja and do darshan of jowar at Mata Ki Bari, Dhan Mandi. Devotees thronged the Bari from 4 am.

After performing puja, clothes are offered on the jowar and prasad of coconut is distributed. The farewell of goddess Gangaur will be held on April 13 by dancing and carrying the idol of Gangaur at Jawahar Chowk. The nagar panchayat has also made special arrangements for cleaning and lighting on the festival.

