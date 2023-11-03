MP Former Cabinet Minister Umang Singhar Spotted Playing Kabbadi Field During Campaigning (WATCH)

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): With election campaigning gaining momentum with every passing day, candidates from different parties are leaving no stone unturned to woe the voters. They are organizing rallies, public meetings, and door-to-door campaigns to connect with the electorate.

In the meantime, former Cabinet minister and Congress candidate Umang Singhar has been seen on kabbadi field participating in the kabbadi match during his election campaign.

Singhar's unconventional approach to campaigning by participating in the Kabaddi game not only showcased his energetic and sporty personality but also helped him connect with the local community on a more personal level.

MLA Singhar showcased his passion for Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture, to energize his supporters and convey his determination to emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

Singhar emphasized the importance of strategic thinking and intelligence in both Kabaddi and the electoral battle, highlighting that victory is not solely reliant on physical strength.

He confidently expressed his belief that he would emerge victorious in the electoral battle by employing his wisdom and astuteness.

