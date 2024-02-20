MP: Explosion At Mawa Factory Near Ujjain Leaves 4 Injured

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a boiler exploded at a mawa food factory in Gotra Village near Ujjain, leaving four seriously injured. All injured were rushed to the Ratlam District Hospital for treatment.

The factory was being operated at a residential area.

According to the information, the factory, operated by Shyam Das Bairagi, was in the process of manufacturing mawa when the boiler exploded around 7 am on Tuesday. The impact of the explosion was so severe that debris flew over 20 feet, causing the factory's wall to collapse and the boiler to be thrown off its base. All four individuals present at the time of the explosion were thrown to a distance and suffered severe injuries.

Upon hearing the explosion, nearby residents rushed to provide assistance, and all injured individuals were promptly transported to the Ratlam District Hospital for medical care.

The Khachrod Police immediately responded to the incident upon receiving information. According to the police, among the injured are the factory owner, Shyam Das Bairagi, along with milk suppliers Ishwar Malviya, Bantu Singh, and Ashish Prajapati.

The factory, located in several areas including Khachrod, Unhel, and Nagda, is known for producing mawa, which is distributed to various major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava stated that the boiler was registered, although the fortunate aspect was that nearby residences remained unaffected, averting a potentially larger incident.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in such factories and emphasises the need for strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent such mishaps in the future.