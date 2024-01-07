MP: Encroachments Cleared In Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move, the district administration cleared more than 50 kiosks near the passenger waiting room at the new bus stand, aimed at reclaiming public spaces. The operation, led by SDM Vishal Dhakad and law enforcement personnel, utilised bulldozers to remove the temporary structures, including mobile, snack, and other shops operating in the area. Fruit and vegetable carts were also relocated during the three-hour-long operation.

Despite facing initial opposition from encroachers, administrative officials successfully persuaded the public to comply with the eviction.

The cleared space will now be utilised for fruit carts, contributing to the overall beautification and organisation of the bus stand area. Notably, this is not the first instance of encroachment removal in Rajgarh, as a few years ago, the administration had similarly cleared the bus stand area of unauthorised structures. The recent operation aimed to address the recurring issue of makeshift shops relocating behind the waiting room.

However, the removal has sparked concerns among traders, leading the Highway and Bus Stand Traders Association to submit a memorandum requesting the determination of the size of tin sheds installed above the shops. The traders proposed a solution of fixing fees for tin sheds to prevent losses during future encroachment removals. Additionally, municipal council president Savera Jaiswal advocated for the construction of a civic complex at the new bus stand, suggesting that shopkeepers be allowed to erect sheds up to three feet to protect their businesses from sunlight and rainwater.