 MP Election 2023: Congress Candidate Deepak Joshi Faces Protest During Visit To Constituency
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Election 2023: Congress Candidate Deepak Joshi Faces Protest During Visit To Constituency

MP Election 2023: Congress Candidate Deepak Joshi Faces Protest During Visit To Constituency

He further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the price of a glass will be compensated by making BJP lose four assembly seats in the district.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress candidate and former minister Deepak Joshi faced a protest during his visit to Khategaon assembly constituency in the district on Saturday.

A video of the protest has also surfaced on social media in which the protesters were seen showing black flags and chanting slogans against Joshi. The protestors also stopped Joshi's vehicle. There was a light scuffle with the gunman and the protesters broke the windshield of the vehicle.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC...
article-image

Joshi is the son of saffron party ideologue late Kailash Joshi who had been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Congress party has filed him from Khategaon seat in the district.

After the attack, Joshi wrote on X, "I have love in my heart for all my friends, my smile is a symbol of it. When a family grows, there is both collective happiness and collective conflict. I am an ordinary person.

Read Also
‘Instead Of Planning Fake Protest, BJP Should Ask Shinde, Pawar To Apologize’: Patole Amid Row...
article-image

Honesty has been inherited, both your (referring to public) love and your anger are accepted." Soon the windshields of the vehicle will be fixed and hearts (the public's heart) as well. Also, this oppressive government from Madhya Pradesh will be uprooted, he added.

He further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the price of a glass will be compensated by making BJP lose four assembly seats in the district.

"Price of a glass of the vehicle will have to be paid by losing four assembly seats in the district. It is my vow to the provocative leaders of BJP," he wrote.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Congress Candidate Deepak Joshi Faces Protest During Visit To Constituency

MP Election 2023: Congress Candidate Deepak Joshi Faces Protest During Visit To Constituency

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore