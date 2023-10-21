‘Instead Of Planning Fake Protest, BJP Should Ask Shinde, Pawar To Apologize’: Patole Amid Row Over Scrapping Order Meant For Contractual Appointments

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: Instead of planning a fake protest, the BJP should ask Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar to apologize, MPCC President Nana Patole has said while lashing out at the BJP and DCM Devendra Fadnavis over his decision to scrap the GR for contractual appointments.

"BJP's list of sins is so long that even if they apologize by rubbing their nose on the ground, their sins cannot be washed away," Patole said, adding that DCM Fadnavis and BJP have deprived the youth of the state from jobs.

“The projects coming in the state were diverted to Gujarat and the lives of the youth have been ruined by making a mess of the government recruitments. Therefore, BJP and Devendra Fadnavis should stop this gimmick and apologize to Maharashtra, and also ask his partners in this sin, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, to apologize as well.”

Patole targets BJP over farmer suicides

Patole also accused the BJP of being responsible for the surge in farmer suicides, unemployment and driving the industries out of the state.

"BJP is number one in peddling lies. The RSS teaches you to lie. That is why BJP leaders are constantly telling lies. Fadnavis also tried to mislead people on the issue of contractual recruitment but the people of the state especially the youth understood this falsehood of BJP. While 2.5 lakh government posts are vacant in the state, the BJP government is not filling these posts," Patole added.

He further said that, No astrologer is needed to predict that the BJP is behind the scams in teacher recruitment, police recruitment, MPSC examination and the Talathi recruitment.

“Some applicants have not been able to join work for two-three years only because they have not received their appointment letters. The MPSC continues to function in the shadow of confusion. Last month a GR was issued to fill the highly responsible and important posts like Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar on contractual basis without filling them from the MPSC. But Fadnavis who is a master liar is trying desperately to keep a clean image by blaming his own sins on others,” said Patole.

"People have recognized sinister plan of BJP": Patole

“The BJP government led by Shinde committed the sin of keeping lakhs of youth from Maharashtra unemployed by allowing various projects like Vedanta Foxconn, Tata Air Bus to go outside Maharashtra. Farmers' suicides have increased, there is no price for agricultural products, it is the BJP government's fault. Crime has increased, inflation has increased, bullying by the ruling MLAs and MPs has also gone up. Even if the Bharatiya Janata Party, Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrasekhar Bawankule apologize to the 12 crore people of Maharashtra a hundred times for all these sins, their sins cannot be washed away,” Patole said and added, that the “people of the state have recognized the sinister plan of the BJP, their quota of sins has been exhausted and the public will teach them a lesson by sending them home.”

