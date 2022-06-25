MP: Eco-friendly officer rides bicycle 55km to inspect polling booths in Guna

Pic Representation | ANI :File Pic

FP News Service

Guna

In an eco-friendly move, ADM Aditya Singh on Friday opted for a bicycle and covered a total distance of 55 km to reach the polling booth in Bamori block ahead of the first phase of Panchayat elections.

Further details, ADM Aditya Singh who is an ardent fitness freak, decided to opt for a bicycle from Guna to Bamori village to take stock of the preparations at the polling booth, ahead of first phase polling on Saturday, completing a distance of about 55km in two-hour.

A squad of district panchayat officials have distributed election materials from Government PG College in Guna and departed to Poll Booth located in Bamori village. Later, Singh decided to opt for a bicycle from Guna to Bamori, promoting a naturalistic lifestyle.

Singh, a young officer, rides a 20-30 km bicycle daily to keep fit and healthy. But, the way officers decided to ride a bicycle to the poll booth has been gaining attention and also encouraging people to commute in a healthy way.

Notably, the area is preparing for the first phase of polling of the panchayat election scheduled on Saturday. The SEC had earlier announced that the Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases between June 25 to July 8.