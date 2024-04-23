MP: Driver's Leg Amputated, 20 Passengers Injured After Bus Collides With Trolley On Mumbai-Agra National Highway

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 people sustained critical injuries while a driver's leg was amputated in a collision between a bus and a trolley while overtaking on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred under Khaltaka police outpost jurisdiction.

The Hans Travels bus, carrying approximately 52 passengers, was reportedly en route to Indore from Mumbai. The bus collided with the trolley while attempting to overtake it on the Khalghat Bridge.

Due to this, 20 passengers were injured in the mishap, with three reported to be in critical condition. Eyewitnesses recounted a devastating accident when the bus collided with the trolley ahead, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the Narmada.

All injured were rushed to Dhamnod Health Centre in Dhar district for medical treatment. Khaltaka outpost in-charge Ritesh Tayde and the police station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur soon reached the spot and helped with a rescue operation along with the fire service personnel.

After an hour of effort, they extracted the trapped driver. However, due to the severity of his injuries, the driver's leg was amputated.

The bus narrowly avoided plunging into Narmada after colliding with a trolley. Despite the terrifying collision, no casualties were reported.